Political Clash Over Disaster Relief in Himachal Pradesh

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misleading the public about efforts to aid disaster-affected communities. Thakur claims the government has not fulfilled promises made to monsoon victims, while Sukhu blames past BJP policies for economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:45 IST
BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of deception regarding disaster relief efforts. Thakur alleged that Sukhu made unfulfilled promises on relief and rehabilitation for those affected by the recent monsoon calamity.

Thakur criticized Sukhu's assertions made during a public address in Mandi, claiming the chief minister's statements were misleading to the waiting victims. He argued that Sukhu's leadership has failed to address the immediate needs of the disaster-stricken population.

Further, Thakur defended the prior BJP government's investments and land allocations, contending these were standard practices aimed at boosting industrial investments. He pointed out a negative trend of industries leaving the state, which he attributed to current administration policies.

