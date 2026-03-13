Left Menu

Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Concern in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

Thirty-nine individuals have contracted jaundice in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, prompting public unrest. Health officials are investigating contaminated water supplies, with measures such as suspending water supply, boiling water, and providing chlorine tablets underway to curb the spread. Local residents attribute the issue to wastewater from nearby industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:54 IST
Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Concern in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A jaundice outbreak has ignited alarm in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, after 39 people, including 14 students, fell ill. Authorities are rushing to address the threat, suspected to originate from contaminated water sources.

The Health Department's rigorous water testing has already revealed contamination, leading to suspended water services and public health advisories emphasizing boiled water consumption and hygiene. Thirty-nine cases spread across multiple villages have been confirmed, and educational campaigns are underway to prevent further infections.

The alarming issue has roots in wastewater pollution from industrial zones and faulty infrastructure, exacerbated by construction activities obstructing natural water flows. Local residents express frustration, urging immediate rectification measures, with officials assuring that investigative reports will guide comprehensive response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026