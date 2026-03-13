Jaundice Outbreak Sparks Concern in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur

A jaundice outbreak has ignited alarm in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, after 39 people, including 14 students, fell ill. Authorities are rushing to address the threat, suspected to originate from contaminated water sources.

The Health Department's rigorous water testing has already revealed contamination, leading to suspended water services and public health advisories emphasizing boiled water consumption and hygiene. Thirty-nine cases spread across multiple villages have been confirmed, and educational campaigns are underway to prevent further infections.

The alarming issue has roots in wastewater pollution from industrial zones and faulty infrastructure, exacerbated by construction activities obstructing natural water flows. Local residents express frustration, urging immediate rectification measures, with officials assuring that investigative reports will guide comprehensive response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)