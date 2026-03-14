Left Menu

Connecting Education with Cultural Roots in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized integrating religious and cultural education with academic learning. He urged teachers to organize educational trips to cultural sites. Agnihotri also highlighted the government's commitment to regional development, particularly in the Haroli constituency with significant infrastructure projects underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:28 IST
Connecting Education with Cultural Roots in Himachal Pradesh
Mukesh Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the importance of connecting education with religious and cultural values to help students better understand their state's traditions and heritage. This call to action was made during the fifth annual prize distribution ceremony at Professor Simmi Agnihotri Government Degree College in Haroli, Una district.

Agnihotri encouraged students to set and pursue clear goals with determination. He also urged educators to organize educational excursions to temples and historical sites, providing students with a deeper appreciation of their cultural backgrounds.

Highlighting government initiatives, Agnihotri assured residents of continued efforts towards comprehensive regional development. He pointed out ongoing projects, including drinking water schemes worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore, aimed at transforming the Haroli constituency into a developed and prosperous area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026