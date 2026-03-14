Connecting Education with Cultural Roots in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the importance of connecting education with religious and cultural values to help students better understand their state's traditions and heritage. This call to action was made during the fifth annual prize distribution ceremony at Professor Simmi Agnihotri Government Degree College in Haroli, Una district.

Agnihotri encouraged students to set and pursue clear goals with determination. He also urged educators to organize educational excursions to temples and historical sites, providing students with a deeper appreciation of their cultural backgrounds.

Highlighting government initiatives, Agnihotri assured residents of continued efforts towards comprehensive regional development. He pointed out ongoing projects, including drinking water schemes worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore, aimed at transforming the Haroli constituency into a developed and prosperous area.

(With inputs from agencies.)