Election Code Clash: BJP Accusations Against JMM

BJP leader Champai Soren has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging JMM leaders violated the Model Code of Conduct by distributing money in villages before the Ghatsila bypoll. Despite claims against certain ministers, an investigation by the East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner did not find evidence supporting these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:03 IST
In a critical development ahead of the Ghatsila by-election, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Champai Soren has raised significant allegations against JMM leaders. Soren has officially lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the incumbent party of indulging in financial misconduct to sway voters.

The complaint, submitted by Sudhir Kumar representing Soren, specifically highlights alleged instances where JMM ministers and MLAs were said to be distributing money among villagers—actions deemed contrary to the Model Code of Conduct. Key figures named in the complaint include Transport Minister Deepak Birua and lawmakers Louis Marandi, Mangal Kalindi, Sanjeev Sardar, and Samir Mohanty.

However, an investigation led by East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner, Karn Satyarthi, found no evidence of the alleged misconduct in Ghatsila. Although complaints were initially received, Satyarthi clarified that the named individuals were reportedly not present in the area during the supposed violations. He promised strict action against anyone found guilty of such violations.

