Historic White House Meeting: Syria's Al-Sharaa Joins Trump for Coalition Talks

In a historic meeting, President Donald Trump welcomes Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the White House, marking Syria's entry into a US-led coalition to combat the Islamic State. This event signifies a new era for Syria, following the lift of sanctions imposed during the Assad regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the White House, signifying Syria's inclusion into a US-led global alliance against the Islamic State. The closed-door Oval Office meeting marks a historic first visit by a Syrian head of state since Syria's 1946 independence.

The US and Syria are now aligned in the fight against the Islamic State group, a shift marked by the United Nations Security Council's recent lifting of sanctions on Syria. This comes after al-Sharaa's forces overthrew President Bashar Assad last year, ushering a new era of diplomatic relations.

The ongoing debate in Congress over the permanent repeal of sanctions highlights the challenges of economic investment amid evolving US-Syria relations. Proposals by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham reflect differing approaches to sanctions policy, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy and US domestic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

