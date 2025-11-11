Controversial Payment: US Ties with Equatorial Guinea under Scrutiny

The Trump administration's recent USD7.5 million payment to Equatorial Guinea has sparked significant controversy. As reported by the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, such a transaction raises questions about transparency and responsibility, given the country's notorious corruption.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen highlighted this unusual financial decision, noting it surpasses U.S. foreign assistance to Equatorial Guinea over the past eight years combined. Funded from an account designated for migration and refugee assistance, the move seeks to strengthen deportation initiatives, though critics argue it undermines due process rights for migrants.

Compounding the controversy are the administration's ties with Teodoro Nguema Obiang, Equatorial Guinea's vice president, known for his opulent lifestyle and legal issues. The U.S. also aims to counter Chinese influence and boost American business interests in the oil-rich nation.