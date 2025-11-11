Left Menu

Awaited U.S.-South Korea Deal Faces Delays Over Submarine Talks

Two weeks post-negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, no agreement details have been formally released. Central to the delay are discussions over South Korea's request to build a nuclear-powered submarine. While trade-related elements are reportedly finalized, sensitive technology transfer issues remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 08:50 IST
Awaited U.S.-South Korea Deal Faces Delays Over Submarine Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two weeks after a pivotal meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung, the anticipated resolution on tariffs and security issues has not yet been formally announced.

South Korean authorities indicate that talks concerning their request for a nuclear-powered submarine are the primary cause of the delay. When Lee met Trump during an Asia-Pacific forum, he publicly floated the idea, anticipating a subsequent agreement release.

While Washington has sanctioned the use of nuclear fuel for the South Korean submarine, prolonged interdepartmental feedback is stalling the finalization of the factsheet. Additionally, discrepancies exist between South Korea's building aspirations and Trump's social media comments suggesting a U.S. shipyard for construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

Enhanced Security Measures Post-Red Fort Blast: Railway Response

 India
2
Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territory

Environmental Groups Challenge Aerial Bear Hunts in Alaska's Caribou Territo...

 Global
3
China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

China Stocks Falter Amid Economic Uncertainty

 China
4
Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025