Awaited U.S.-South Korea Deal Faces Delays Over Submarine Talks

Two weeks after a pivotal meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung, the anticipated resolution on tariffs and security issues has not yet been formally announced.

South Korean authorities indicate that talks concerning their request for a nuclear-powered submarine are the primary cause of the delay. When Lee met Trump during an Asia-Pacific forum, he publicly floated the idea, anticipating a subsequent agreement release.

While Washington has sanctioned the use of nuclear fuel for the South Korean submarine, prolonged interdepartmental feedback is stalling the finalization of the factsheet. Additionally, discrepancies exist between South Korea's building aspirations and Trump's social media comments suggesting a U.S. shipyard for construction.

