DMK Stages Statewide Protest Against Haste in Electoral Roll Update

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is organizing state-wide protests in Tamil Nadu against the Election Commission of India's swift execution of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party argues that the hurried process may lead to disenfranchisement of minority community voters.

Updated: 11-11-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:04 IST
According to the DMK, the month-long SIR could result in the removal of minority community voters from electoral lists, potentially impacting representation and voter rights.

DMK organization secretary R S Bharathi addressed these issues to the Election Commission on November 10, emphasizing the practical challenges and ground realities faced in implementing the revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

