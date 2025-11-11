DMK Stages Statewide Protest Against Haste in Electoral Roll Update

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance plans protests across Tamil Nadu, criticizing the Election Commission of India for conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls too hastily. The protests are set to express concerns over potential disenfranchisement.

According to the DMK, the month-long SIR could result in the removal of minority community voters from electoral lists, potentially impacting representation and voter rights.

DMK organization secretary R S Bharathi addressed these issues to the Election Commission on November 10, emphasizing the practical challenges and ground realities faced in implementing the revision.

