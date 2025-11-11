Left Menu

Democracy's Heartland: Power Dynamics in South Asia

Dr. S.Y. Quraishi's book, 'Democracy’s Heartland', explores democracy in South Asia through the lens of the SAARC nations, offering comparisons and contrasts in democratic experiences. The former Chief Election Commissioner of India analyzes how democratic principles survive and adapt in a region of diverse political landscapes.

London | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:23 IST
In a significant contribution to the discourse on democracy, Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, India's former Chief Election Commissioner, unveiled his book 'Democracy's Heartland' in the UK. The book delves into the state of democracy within South Asia, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the region's democratic practices.

The launch, held at King's College London under the aegis of the King's India Institute, underscored the importance of South Asia's democratic journey. Quraishi's work, stemming from his fellowship at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, offers keen insights drawn from his extensive first-hand experience with the electoral paths of the SAARC countries.

Quraishi utilizes the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as a framework to scrutinize the diverse democratic experiences of eight nations. His independent scrutiny, uncolored by regional bias, calls attention to lessons that can be shared across borders, emphasizing both the resilience and vulnerabilities of democracy in South Asia.

