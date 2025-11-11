Left Menu

Decisive By-Election: Ghatshila Votes Amid High Security

Over 17% of the 2.56 lakh voters in Ghatshila assembly seat exercised their right to vote by 9 am in Jharkhand's by-election, prompted by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren. The main contenders are Somesh Chandra Soren from JMM and Babulal Soren from BJP. Voting continues until 5 pm under strict security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:53 IST
In a closely watched by-election in Ghatshila, Jharkhand, over 17 per cent of the 2.56 lakh voters had already cast their votes by 9 am. The by-election was called following the passing of JMM MLA and former education minister Ramdas Soren.

Polling across the constituency's 300 stations is proceeding under strict security, with CCTV cameras in place. Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged residents to exercise their voting rights in this democratic festival.

The main contest features Somesh Chandra Soren of JMM against BJP's Babulal Soren. Voting is set to continue until 5 pm, with long queues of voters, including many women, signaling strong civic participation.

