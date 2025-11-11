High-Stakes Security Meeting Post-Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead a high-level security review on Tuesday after a lethal car blast near the Red Fort resulted in nine fatalities, as per sources.

The meeting, scheduled for 11 AM, will include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Nalin Prabhat will join virtually.

Shah, expressing deep concern, stated on Monday that he would conduct a comprehensive analysis with senior security officers. He assured a thorough probe by top agencies into the blast, which tore through a vehicle at a traffic signal near the metro station, killing nine and causing extensive damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)