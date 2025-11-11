Left Menu

High-Stakes Security Meeting Post-Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to lead a critical security review following a devastating car explosion near the Red Fort that claimed nine lives. Key officials, including the Union Home Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner, will attend the meeting to scrutinize the incident thoroughly.

Updated: 11-11-2025 09:54 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead a high-level security review on Tuesday after a lethal car blast near the Red Fort resulted in nine fatalities, as per sources.

The meeting, scheduled for 11 AM, will include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Nalin Prabhat will join virtually.

Shah, expressing deep concern, stated on Monday that he would conduct a comprehensive analysis with senior security officers. He assured a thorough probe by top agencies into the blast, which tore through a vehicle at a traffic signal near the metro station, killing nine and causing extensive damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

