Bihar's Electoral Decider: Key Districts and Voter Participation

Bihar witnessed significant voter engagement in the second and final phase of its assembly elections, with 14.55% of the electorate voting in the first two hours. Gayaji led districts with a 15.97% turnout, while Bhagalpur was the lowest at 13.43%.

Security was tight as voting took place for 122 constituencies, determining the future of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar administration. The Prime Minister and Chief Minister urged voters to actively participate and set new records in democratic engagement.

This phase of voting, critical for both the INDIA bloc and NDA, is primarily in districts with significant Muslim populations. The outcome could shift political alliances, especially with the ruling NDA's emphasis on the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)