Tarn Taran Bypoll: A Crucial Political Battle in Punjab

In an important political event, the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab saw an 11 percent voter turnout within the first two hours of polling. AAP's efforts to secure this seat, vacated by late MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, face stiff competition from major political contenders.

Polling commenced early and will last until the evening, with voters braving the cold to reach polling stations. High-profile candidates, including those from Congress and BJP, turned up to cast votes alongside common citizens, emphasizing the bypoll's significance in shaping Punjab's political landscape.

The Election Commission has undertaken extensive security measures, deploying 12 CAPF companies, to ensure a smooth voting process. The outcome of this bypoll carries substantial weight for the political stature of Punjab's ruling AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)