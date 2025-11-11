Left Menu

Nuapada Bypoll: Voter Turnout, Key Candidates, and Security Updates

The Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha witnessed 14.99% voter turnout in the first two hours of the bypoll. Key candidates include BJP's Jay Dholakia and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria. Tight security is in place, with central armed police forces deployed. One presiding officer was suspended for voting irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:22 IST
Nuapada Bypoll: Voter Turnout, Key Candidates, and Security Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The bypoll for Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha began with 14.99% voter turnout in the initial two hours, according to an official source. Amid tight security, voting commenced across all 358 polling booths, including those identified as sensitive.

With key participation from BJP's Jay Dholakia and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, the election also saw an appeal from BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, urging voters to exercise their right. Slight disruptions like a technical glitch at Mongarapali polling station were swiftly addressed.

Security was bolstered with Odisha Police and 14 companies of central armed police forces ensuring a smooth voting process. However, a presiding officer was suspended due to a breach of voting secrecy, revealed through webcasting. The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, impacting regional political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India
2
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea corridor in letter to Hamas, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ship...

 Global
3
Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

 India
4
Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025