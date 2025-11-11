Nuapada Bypoll: Voter Turnout, Key Candidates, and Security Updates

The bypoll for Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha began with 14.99% voter turnout in the initial two hours, according to an official source. Amid tight security, voting commenced across all 358 polling booths, including those identified as sensitive.

With key participation from BJP's Jay Dholakia and BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, the election also saw an appeal from BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, urging voters to exercise their right. Slight disruptions like a technical glitch at Mongarapali polling station were swiftly addressed.

Security was bolstered with Odisha Police and 14 companies of central armed police forces ensuring a smooth voting process. However, a presiding officer was suspended due to a breach of voting secrecy, revealed through webcasting. The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, impacting regional political dynamics.

