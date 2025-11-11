Chilly Turnout: Early Voter Turnout in Budgam Bye-Elections

In Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the bye-elections commenced under harsh weather conditions with sub-zero temperatures failing to deter early voters. As of 9 am, a notable 9.36 per cent of votes had already been cast.

Polling began at the break of dawn, 7 am, amid the bone-chilling cold sweeping the valley. Despite the freezing conditions, officials reported a steady stream of voters fulfilling their civic duty.

This turnout, however, appears modest compared to last year's assembly elections, which concluded with a polling percentage of 51.13 per cent in Budgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)