Chilly Turnout: Early Voter Turnout in Budgam Bye-Elections
The first two hours of polling for the bye-elections in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, saw over nine per cent voter turnout, despite the sub-zero temperatures. Voting commenced at 7 am, with Budgam recording a 9.36 per cent turnout by 9 am. Last year's elections saw a 51.13 per cent turnout.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the bye-elections commenced under harsh weather conditions with sub-zero temperatures failing to deter early voters. As of 9 am, a notable 9.36 per cent of votes had already been cast.
Polling began at the break of dawn, 7 am, amid the bone-chilling cold sweeping the valley. Despite the freezing conditions, officials reported a steady stream of voters fulfilling their civic duty.
This turnout, however, appears modest compared to last year's assembly elections, which concluded with a polling percentage of 51.13 per cent in Budgam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Polls: Strong Start in Phase Two with 14.55% Voter Turnout
Bihar's Call for Change: Voter Turnout and Political Revamp
High Voter Turnout in Dampa By-Election
Nuapada Bypoll: Voter Turnout, Key Candidates, and Security Updates
Bihar Battle: Final Phase of High-Stakes Assembly Elections