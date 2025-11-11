Left Menu

Chilly Turnout: Early Voter Turnout in Budgam Bye-Elections

The first two hours of polling for the bye-elections in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, saw over nine per cent voter turnout, despite the sub-zero temperatures. Voting commenced at 7 am, with Budgam recording a 9.36 per cent turnout by 9 am. Last year's elections saw a 51.13 per cent turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the bye-elections commenced under harsh weather conditions with sub-zero temperatures failing to deter early voters. As of 9 am, a notable 9.36 per cent of votes had already been cast.

Polling began at the break of dawn, 7 am, amid the bone-chilling cold sweeping the valley. Despite the freezing conditions, officials reported a steady stream of voters fulfilling their civic duty.

This turnout, however, appears modest compared to last year's assembly elections, which concluded with a polling percentage of 51.13 per cent in Budgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

