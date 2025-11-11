Left Menu

Global Condolences Pour In After Tragic Delhi Explosion

Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal expressed grief over an explosion in Delhi that killed at least 12 people. The blast near the Red Fort station also injured several others. Leaders from these nations offered condolences and solidarity with India during this tragic time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo/Kathmandu | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In wake of the devastating explosion in Delhi, leaders from neighboring countries Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal have extended their condolences. The explosion, which occurred near the Red Fort metro station, claimed at least 12 lives and injured several others, causing widespread shock and grief.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu both expressed deep sorrow over the incident, emphasizing their solidarity with the Indian people during this difficult period. They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki reiterated similar sentiments, offering prayers for the victims and their families. The tragic event has spurred a collective call for unity against terrorism from regional leaders, underscoring the impact of such incidents on the broader South Asian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

