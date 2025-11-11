High Stakes and Heavy Security: Tarn Taran Bypoll Drama Unfolds

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab, recording a 23.35% voter turnout by 11 am, unfolded amid stringent security measures on Tuesday. Polling, which began at 7 am, is set to continue until 6 pm, despite the cold morning.

Political heavyweight candidates, including AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj, and SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, are striving to secure victory. The AAP seeks to retain the seat after it became vacant following the death of its MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, while the Congress, BJP, and other regional parties aim to strengthen their foothold.

Eligible voters total 1,92,838 with a comprehensive security deployment, marking one of the largest by the Election Commission in any bypoll. With 15 candidates in fray, the election is crucial for several parties seeking to test their political strength ahead of future contests.

