Haryana Congress Launches 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' Campaign Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

The Haryana Congress is ramping up its efforts to address alleged electoral malpractice by launching the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' campaign in Karnal on November 12. According to the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, this movement, introduced nationally on November 8, seeks to galvanize citizens against perceived voter fraud.

The initiative comes in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of 25 lakh fraudulent voters in the approaching Haryana Assembly elections. The party convened a significant meeting in New Delhi, attended by key figures such as BK Hariprasad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Kumari Selja, to formalize plans for statewide protests.

On the ground level, district-level demonstrations will begin in Karnal, with Congress Working Committee member Deepender Singh Hooda set to participate. The Congress asserts having secured over 5 crore signatures nationwide, underscoring public demand for safeguarding democratic integrity. The campaign, previously endorsed in Karnataka by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, emphasizes the seriousness of electoral integrity issues.

