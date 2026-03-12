India's Energy Autonomy Compromised: Rahul Gandhi's Claims

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, voiced concerns in the Lok Sabha about India's energy security being compromised. He alleged that the government has acquiesced to U.S. demands, affecting India's autonomy in selecting oil suppliers, notably during tensions impacting the Strait of Hormuz.

Gandhi noted that the ongoing conflict involving the US-Israel and Iran could significantly disrupt global oil supplies, with direct consequences for India given its reliance on oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz. The closure of this strategic route, he argued, marks the start of economic hardships, citing impacts on restaurants and street vendors.

He expressed puzzlement and frustration over India's apparent submission to the U.S.' influence in deciding whether to purchase oil from countries like Russia. The government's actions were framed as a 'compromise', drawing reactions from parliamentary members and prompting a response from Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri.