Tragic End Amid Electoral Roll Chaos in West Bengal
A 65-year-old man in West Bengal died by suicide, sparking allegations that discrepancies in voter records and the Special Intensive Revision process led to his death. The ruling Trinamool Congress points to a broader issue affecting Muslims in the region, demanding an investigation. Authorities are probing the case.
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old man named Osman Mondal was found dead in his home in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur district, amid concerns about discrepancies in his voter records, police reported on Tuesday.
Authorities have linked Mondal's death to anxiety over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process which has reportedly resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals in the state, according to the Trinamool Congress.
Mondal, whose documents showed variance between the names Osman Molla and Osman Mondal, had been unsuccessfully trying to correct the discrepancy, fearing it might label him a foreigner. Police are investigating the case, as a Trinamool Congress MLA alleges a conspiracy targeting Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
