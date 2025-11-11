Left Menu

Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

The Israeli parliament has given initial approval to a bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian militants who kill Israeli citizens, despite opposition from key parties. The controversial measure was driven by far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as a deterrent against terrorism, sparking widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:25 IST
Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli parliament has advanced a contentious bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian militants convicted of killing Israeli citizens. The initial vote saw 39 lawmakers in favor and 16 against, moving the bill forward in a lengthy legislative process.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a key proponent of the bill, argues it is necessary to create deterrence against "Arab terrorism." He insists that the legislation would prevent future prisoner-release deals, which have seen many Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of serious crimes, such as murder, freed in hostage exchanges.

Despite receiving initial approval, the bill faces significant hurdles as it moves to parliamentary committees for further debate. It has been boycotted by several key political parties and criticized internationally, with opposition from figures like Yair Lapid and the Palestinian National Council labeling it a "legal and humanitarian crime."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025