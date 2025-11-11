Controversial Death Penalty Bill Advances in Israel for Palestinian Militants

The Israeli parliament has advanced a contentious bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian militants convicted of killing Israeli citizens. The initial vote saw 39 lawmakers in favor and 16 against, moving the bill forward in a lengthy legislative process.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a key proponent of the bill, argues it is necessary to create deterrence against "Arab terrorism." He insists that the legislation would prevent future prisoner-release deals, which have seen many Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of serious crimes, such as murder, freed in hostage exchanges.

Despite receiving initial approval, the bill faces significant hurdles as it moves to parliamentary committees for further debate. It has been boycotted by several key political parties and criticized internationally, with opposition from figures like Yair Lapid and the Palestinian National Council labeling it a "legal and humanitarian crime."

(With inputs from agencies.)