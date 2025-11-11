G7 Leaders Convene in Canada Amid International Tensions
Top diplomats from the G7 and several other nations meet in Ontario to discuss issues like defense spending and international conflicts. Despite trade tensions with the U.S., Canada aims to foster multilateral cooperation. The gathering includes discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war and Gaza ceasefire initiatives.
Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies are meeting in southern Ontario, as tensions rise between the United States and allies, including Canada, over defense spending and trade. Amid these challenges, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their counterparts from other major nations.
Anand emphasized the need for ongoing cooperation despite trade pressures, as tensions mount from President Donald Trump's unpredictable policies. Major points of dispute include Trump's defense spending demands for NATO countries and disagreements over the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.
The G7 meeting takes place as Canada seeks greater multilateral engagement, focusing on prioritizing issues like Arctic and Haitian security and fostering cooperation around critical minerals. Relations with the U.S. remain strained, but efforts to find diplomatic solutions continue even as leaders manage volatile geopolitical dynamics.
