Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A Test of Loyalty Amid Voter Boycott

By 3 pm on Tuesday, the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta constituency recorded a voter turnout of over 64.68%, despite tensions and a notable boycott in Sankli village.

Voting began at 7 am and continued under strict security across 268 polling stations. While participation was substantial, Sankli's residents protested the election, casting only one vote out of despair over unfulfilled basic amenities.

The bypoll, prompted by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, features 15 candidates. A significant battle is expected between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, as this election holds high stakes for the state's ruling BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)