Left Menu

Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A Test of Loyalty Amid Voter Boycott

The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta Assembly constituency saw a turnout of 64.68% by 3 pm, amid tight security. A notable voter boycott in Sankli village occurred due to unfulfilled promises. The election features BJP's Morpal Suman against Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, with implications for state political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST
Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A Test of Loyalty Amid Voter Boycott
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

By 3 pm on Tuesday, the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta constituency recorded a voter turnout of over 64.68%, despite tensions and a notable boycott in Sankli village.

Voting began at 7 am and continued under strict security across 268 polling stations. While participation was substantial, Sankli's residents protested the election, casting only one vote out of despair over unfulfilled basic amenities.

The bypoll, prompted by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, features 15 candidates. A significant battle is expected between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, as this election holds high stakes for the state's ruling BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs ...

 India
2
Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

 Serbia
3
Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

 India
4
Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025