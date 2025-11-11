Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll: A Test of Loyalty Amid Voter Boycott
The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta Assembly constituency saw a turnout of 64.68% by 3 pm, amid tight security. A notable voter boycott in Sankli village occurred due to unfulfilled promises. The election features BJP's Morpal Suman against Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, with implications for state political dynamics.
By 3 pm on Tuesday, the bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta constituency recorded a voter turnout of over 64.68%, despite tensions and a notable boycott in Sankli village.
Voting began at 7 am and continued under strict security across 268 polling stations. While participation was substantial, Sankli's residents protested the election, casting only one vote out of despair over unfulfilled basic amenities.
The bypoll, prompted by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, features 15 candidates. A significant battle is expected between BJP's Morpal Suman and Congress's Pramod Jain Bhaya, as this election holds high stakes for the state's ruling BJP.
