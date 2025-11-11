Left Menu

Global Solidarity Following Tragic Red Fort Blast

The international community, including countries like the UK, France, and Italy, has expressed condolences and solidarity with India following a deadly car blast near New Delhi’s Red Fort. Twelve lives were lost, triggering warnings from nations urging citizens to remain cautious in crowded areas.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The international community has united in a wave of support and condolences following a devastating explosion near New Delhi's iconic Red Fort. The incident, which claimed at least a dozen lives, occurred when a slow-moving car detonated at a traffic light, leading to significant destruction in the surrounding area.

Countries such as the UK, France, and Italy have offered heartfelt condolences to India, expressing solidarity in the wake of the tragedy. French ambassador Thierry Mathou conveyed deep sympathy on behalf of the French people, while the Italian Embassy in India mourned the victims and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

In response to the blast, several nations, including the US and France, have advised their citizens in India to exercise caution. The US Embassy issued an alert urging Americans to avoid the area surrounding Red Fort and to stay updated via local media, underscoring the heightened need for vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

