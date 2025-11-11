Explosive Incident Near Red Fort Raises National Security Alarms

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday voiced grave concerns over recent security incidents, emphasizing that explosive material was uncovered in Faridabad the same day a car explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station. She challenged the government's capacity to classify the act as terrorism.

Shrinate highlighted this as a significant issue, stating, "This is a matter of great worry. It happened on the same day as explosive material was recovered in Faridabad. The government cannot determine whether this was a terrorist incident. At such a time, accountability and responsibility should be fixed. During such a difficult time, PM Modi has gone to Bhutan." She further critiqued the security apparatus, querying, "Did the government have no intelligence input on this incident? Serious lapses in security are happening. The country feels it is not in strong hands. Keeping the country in confidence, further action should be taken."

Monday's blast, which tore through a Hyundai i20 near Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries. In response, central agencies, including the NIA, have engaged in the investigation, hinting at potential terrorism. The Ministry of Home Affairs has delegated the case to the NIA, emphasizing its importance.

Following preliminary sessions, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the investigation's leadership to the NIA, acknowledging the possible terror angle. This decision reflects escalating concerns over the explosion's nature and origins. The NIA, now officially in charge, will scrutinize all aspects, focusing on explosive materials and terror connections. This transfer underscores the Centre's aim for an extensive and coordinated inquiry.

Post-blast, security measures have intensified across several states as the government meticulously explores all theories, pursuing leads with vigor. All involved agencies are tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and swiftly delivering a detailed report.

Previously, a National Security Guard (NSG) post-blast team, alongside a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, collected forensic evidence at the site. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)