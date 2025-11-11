Congress and VBA Forge Strategic Alliance for Nanded Polls

In a significant development in Maharashtra politics, the Congress has joined forces with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, for the upcoming municipal council elections in Nanded district.

This new alliance was officially announced on Tuesday, with Congress MP Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan describing it as a tie-up with the ''potential to expand significantly into a broader agreement'' in the future.

The alliance seeks to counter casteism and reflects a move towards ideological unity. It is also seen as a possible precursor to a larger coalition involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)