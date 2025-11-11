Shakeel Ahmad Resigns from Congress Amidst Local Disputes
Shakeel Ahmad, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, resigned due to conflicts with local leadership in Bihar. Despite leaving, he maintains his faith in Congress principles and doesn't plan to join another party. The announcement coincides with the second phase of Bihar polls.
In a surprising political development, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing unresolved differences with the local leadership in Bihar.
A former Union minister and AICC general secretary, Ahmad addressed his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasizing that his departure was a strategic decision based on ideological alignment and leadership disagreements.
Maintaining his allegiance to Congress values, Ahmad stressed that he has no intention of joining a different political party. His resignation synchronizes with the critical second phase of Bihar's ongoing polling, marking a significant moment in the state's political landscape.
