Shakeel Ahmad Resigns from Congress Amidst Local Disputes

In a surprising political development, senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing unresolved differences with the local leadership in Bihar.

A former Union minister and AICC general secretary, Ahmad addressed his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasizing that his departure was a strategic decision based on ideological alignment and leadership disagreements.

Maintaining his allegiance to Congress values, Ahmad stressed that he has no intention of joining a different political party. His resignation synchronizes with the critical second phase of Bihar's ongoing polling, marking a significant moment in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)