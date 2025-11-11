Madras High Court Demands SOP Draft for Political Rallies by November 20

The Madras High Court has set a deadline of November 20 for the Tamil Nadu government to submit the final draft of a Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) aimed at regulating political rallies within the state.

Chief Justice M M Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan are overseeing the matter after a deadly stampede on September 27, which resulted in 41 casualties during a rally led by actor-politician Vijay. Various petitions have been filed seeking accountability and preventive measures.

In a meeting held on November 6 with 20 recognized political parties, suggestions for the SOP were discussed. The draft was circulated to 40 registered parties for feedback, but the court has now urged the government not to delay regardless of pending responses. The initiative is not to limit rallies but to ensure public safety and order.

