Political Storm in Istanbul: Mayor Imamoglu's Legal Battle

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor and a key opposition figure, faces a staggering indictment with 142 charges linked to corruption and organized crime, potentially imprisoning him for over 2,000 years. Critics deem this a political maneuver against the opposition, igniting major public protests in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:51 IST
Imamoglu
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a dramatic legal development, Istanbul's chief public prosecutor has filed a comprehensive indictment against Ekrem Imamoglu, the city's detained mayor, accusing him of 142 crimes related to corruption and organized crime. Imamoglu faces over 2,000 years of potential prison time if convicted of all charges.

Seen as a formidable rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Imamoglu, along with several municipal officials, was arrested in March amid accusations of running a criminal organization and engaging in corrupt activities. Imamoglu categorically denies the allegations, dismissing them as politically motivated to undermine the main opposition.

The indictment charges Imamoglu with leading a criminal group, bribery, money laundering, and fraud. Critics argue the legal onslaught, following a strong opposition performance in local elections, is part of a broader suppression campaign. The government, however, maintains the judiciary's investigations are independent and focused solely on uncovering wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

