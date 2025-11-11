High Stakes and Record Turnouts: Bihar's Fierce Electoral Battle

Bihar witnessed a record voter turnout of nearly 69% in the final phase of its assembly polls, concluding a high-stakes political battle between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar's leadership is challenged by Tejashwi Yadav, who pledges to bring change.

The Election Commission reported that women voters outnumbered men, reflecting heightened female political engagement. Key districts, especially in the Seemanchal region, marked significant participation due to high Muslim concentrations.

This election's outcome, to be revealed on November 14, will gauge the public's sentiment on 'sushasan' versus calls for a new leadership approach. Political strategists like Prashant Kishor offer alternative visions for Bihar's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)