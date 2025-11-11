Left Menu

High Stakes and Record Turnouts: Bihar's Fierce Electoral Battle

Bihar's assembly polls concluded with a record 69% voter turnout. The results, set for November 14, will determine if current CM Nitish Kumar retains power or if Tejashwi Yadav signifies change. High female voter participation and politically strategic districts underscore the intensified contest between NDA and the INDIA bloc.

  Country:
  • India

Bihar witnessed a record voter turnout of nearly 69% in the final phase of its assembly polls, concluding a high-stakes political battle between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. Nitish Kumar's leadership is challenged by Tejashwi Yadav, who pledges to bring change.

The Election Commission reported that women voters outnumbered men, reflecting heightened female political engagement. Key districts, especially in the Seemanchal region, marked significant participation due to high Muslim concentrations.

This election's outcome, to be revealed on November 14, will gauge the public's sentiment on 'sushasan' versus calls for a new leadership approach. Political strategists like Prashant Kishor offer alternative visions for Bihar's future.

