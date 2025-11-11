Bihar Exit Polls: NDA Gains Momentum Amidst Voter Turnout Surge
Exit polls suggest a decisive victory for Bihar's NDA, led by Nitish Kumar, despite opposition leaders dismissing forecasts as unrealistic. Various polls predict a return of the NDA government, overshadowing the opposition Mahagathbandhan and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Final voting results are awaited with high anticipation.
- Country:
- India
Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections, conducted by multiple agencies, have projected a significant victory for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA. Opposition factions, however, argue that these forecasts are skewed and fail to capture the public sentiment accurately.
With predictions giving the NDA a comfortable lead, political analysts are keenly observing the potential return of the current government. Most polls have underlined a challenging scenario for the Mahagathbandhan alliance and a negligible impact of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.
The polls come amidst a record 66.90% voter turnout, signaling heightened political engagement. The final vote count will be on November 14, setting the stage for verifying these contentious predictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Female Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
Bihar Assembly Elections: Successful Conclusion with Record Voter Turnout in Second Phase
High Voter Turnout Marks By-elections Across Eight Constituencies
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Elections