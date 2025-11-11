Bihar Exit Polls: NDA Gains Momentum Amidst Voter Turnout Surge

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly elections, conducted by multiple agencies, have projected a significant victory for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA. Opposition factions, however, argue that these forecasts are skewed and fail to capture the public sentiment accurately.

With predictions giving the NDA a comfortable lead, political analysts are keenly observing the potential return of the current government. Most polls have underlined a challenging scenario for the Mahagathbandhan alliance and a negligible impact of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

The polls come amidst a record 66.90% voter turnout, signaling heightened political engagement. The final vote count will be on November 14, setting the stage for verifying these contentious predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)