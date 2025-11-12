Left Menu

Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol for Tamil Nadu 2026 Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by Kamal Haasan, has approached the Election Commission of India for a common symbol for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Previously, the party was assigned the 'battery torch' symbol. MNM remains a significant ally of the ruling DMK in the state.

  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), under the leadership of actor Kamal Haasan, is seeking a common election symbol for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections in 2026. In a strategic move, representatives of the party submitted their request to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi.

According to a party release, the MNM delegation has urged the ECI to assign one symbol from a curated list of 10 for its candidates, aiming to strengthen their political identity in the upcoming polls. This request reflects the party's preparedness for the elections, amidst its ongoing alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the previous assembly elections of 2021, MNM contested with the 'battery torch' symbol. The party's latest appeal for a common symbol indicates its strategic positioning as a vital player in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

