Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar Meets Canadian Counterpart Amid Global Challenges

In a pivotal meeting on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' conference in Niagara, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand to explore avenues for strengthening their bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude towards Anand for hosting the significant diplomatic gathering and expressed optimism about advancing collaborative efforts as part of the New Roadmap 2025.

Emphasizing key areas such as trade, energy, and security, the dialogue underscores India's commitment to tackling global challenges and enhancing the influence of the Global South in global forums.