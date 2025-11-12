Left Menu

Bihar Exit Polls Stir Controversy as Parties Dispute Projections

Exit polls for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 suggest an NDA victory, but Congress leaders question their accuracy. While some predict a ruling party win, opposition leaders confidently cite potential manipulation. The Mahagathbandhan hopes to defy predictions despite exit poll forecasts favoring the National Democratic Alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:42 IST
Congress MP Tariq Anwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As exit polls for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 point to a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Congress MP Tariq Anwar cautions against taking these predictions at face value. He emphasizes that exit polls merely speculate on potential outcomes and are not necessarily accurate.

The exit polls, released after Tuesday's final voting phase, indicate that the NDA could retain power in Bihar, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is predicted to fall short of the majority in the 243-seat assembly. In contrast, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate remains optimistic about the Mahagathbandhan's chances, suggesting that Bihar's voters may deliver an unexpected result.

The surveys, including People's Pulse, People's Insight, JVC, and DVC Research polls, offer varying seat projections for the key contenders. However, the consistent theme across them is a predicted advantage for the NDA. With vote counting set for November 14, the political tension in Bihar continues to rise.

