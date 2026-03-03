Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Rumbles: D K Shivakumar Stays Patient Amid Leadership Tensions

In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a key Congress figure, maintains patience amidst leadership struggles with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite phone-tapping allegations and leadership rumors, Shivakumar reassures his commitment to party harmony, while hinting at eventual leadership changes, highlighting a future for youthful leadership.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:14 IST
D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka's political landscape, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stands firm amidst a turbulent power battle within the ruling Congress party. As tensions simmer over the Chief Minister position, Shivakumar reassures observers of his enduring patience and commitment to party unity.

Amid claims of phone-tapping by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp, Shivakumar remains unfazed, distancing himself from internal strife and highlighting his role as a 'street fighter' who refrains from intra-party conflict. His focus, he asserts, remains on maintaining strong party discipline and ensuring no harm befalls the Congress under his watch.

Looking towards the future, Shivakumar suggests a shift in leadership dynamics, advocating for younger voices to bring fresh ideas into the fold while reflecting on his significant tenure as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President. Despite ongoing disputes, he underlines the collaborative relationship with Siddaramaiah as strong and consistent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

