Political Turmoil: Wes Streeting Dismisses Coup Rumors

British health minister Wes Streeting denied plotting against PM Keir Starmer amid fears of a coup following the budget announcement. Streeting insists on supporting Starmer, despite Labour's lag in polls and upcoming tax hikes. Allies deny leadership challenges as Labour braces for fiscal decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:49 IST
British health minister Wes Streeting dismissed claims on Wednesday that he was orchestrating a plot to unseat Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This denial follows media briefings from Starmer's allies who feared a potential coup after the upcoming budget announcement.

Starmer, who delivered a historic election victory for the Labour Party in 2024, now faces dwindling poll numbers and a potential breach of promises to raise income taxes for the first time since the 1970s. Streeting, alongside interior minister Shabana Mahmood, has been identified as a possible successor, a claim which he categorically denies.

Conducting early media interviews, Streeting argued that such coup rumors undermine Starmer's focus on national improvement. Despite ongoing speculation, Streeting expressed unwavering support for the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, finance minister Rachel Reeves is poised to suggest tax increases to address the fiscal gap, having already executed a significant levy hike last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

