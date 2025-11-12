BJP Leaders Visit Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Sambit Patra have arrived in Manipur for a three-day visit aimed at addressing the ongoing ethnic tensions in the state. The duo is set to meet with MLAs and party officials to discuss potential government formation amid the President's rule.

After being welcomed at Imphal airport by Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, the state BJP president, Santhosh and Patra plan to engage with legislators from both the Meitei and Kuki communities to bolster party coordination in the region's hill and valley districts.

The visit comes in the wake of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, following violent clashes between ethnic groups. Over 260 people have died in the strife that began in May 2023, leaving thousands homeless. The assembly's tenure, set until 2027, has been suspended, creating an urgent need for political maneuvering.

