Congress Criticizes Government After Delhi Blast
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the government's failure following a blast in Delhi, demands a thorough investigation, and calls for severe punishment for those responsible. He also discusses upcoming parliamentary actions and comments on exit polls related to Bihar elections, highlighting the need to wait for official results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:12 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticized the government for what he termed as a 'failure' following a blast in Delhi.
Kharge demanded an impartial probe and severe punishment for those responsible, saying it should serve as a deterrent. He raised concerns about top agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, failing in their duty despite being based in the capital.
He also mentioned the Congress party's plan to address the issue in the Parliament's winter session starting December 1. On political matters, Kharge remarked on Bihar's exit polls, advocating patience until official results are released on November 14.
