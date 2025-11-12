Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Starmer Faces Leadership Struggles Amid Party Criticisms

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under scrutiny as tensions escalate within his party. Health Minister Wes Streeting criticized the internal culture and mentioned potential leadership challenges. To trigger a leadership contest, 81 Labour MPs would need to support a new candidate, and growing dissatisfaction hints at possible future contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:20 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a crisis of authority within his own party as internal tensions surface. Health Minister Wes Streeting lambasted the toxic culture among Starmer's circle and condemned tactics allegedly used by Starmer's allies to undermine him through unsanctioned briefings.

The possibility of a leadership challenge looms as discontent grows among Labour members, though a formal contest would require the backing of 20% of Labour MPs. This means 81 supporters in the current context. Under Labour's rules, Starmer would remain automatically on the ballot if challenged, with the role of party affiliates and Labour's National Executive Committee pivotal in any election process.

Amidst mounting dissatisfaction over election promises and economic challenges, critics speculate about Starmer's future. Potential contenders to take his place include Health Minister Wes Streeting and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, among others, as the party navigates its position ahead of crucial elections next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

