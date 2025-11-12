Tumultuous Transitions: US Domestic Headlines Unveiled
Current US news highlights include the departure of an Arctic research official amid policy shake-up, a revival in bus and train travel due to air chaos, the FDA's appointment of Richard Pazdur, legal actions against Alaska's hunting policies, and shifts in the political landscape as Jack Schlossberg bids for Congress.
In recent domestic headlines, the United States grapples with significant changes and challenges. The departure of Elizabeth Qaulluq Cravalho from the US Arctic Research Commission signals ongoing turmoil in Arctic policymaking under the Trump administration, as the nation faces complex issues in the region's research dynamics.
The chaotic state of air travel has spurred a surge in bus and train bookings for Thanksgiving trips, showcasing shifting public transportation trends. Amid these developments, the FDA has named seasoned oncology chief Richard Pazdur to lead its drug review center, marking a notable leadership change during a transformative period under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In political news, Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced his congressional bid, adding to the Kennedy family's storied legacy. Additionally, environmental groups have sued Alaska over an aerial hunting plan, highlighting ongoing tensions in wildlife conservation policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
