High Stakes in Delhi MCD Bypolls: A Tight Race Among 53 Candidates

A robust contest is underway for the MCD bypolls in Delhi, with 53 candidates, including 26 women, competing across 12 wards. Key players from major political parties and independents seek to claim victory on November 30. The BJP and Congress have launched vigorous campaigns aiming to capture crucial seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:09 IST
  • India

The political landscape in Delhi is heating up as 53 candidates, out of 133 initial nominations, prepare to contest the upcoming MCD bypolls for 12 wards, scheduled for November 30. Among them are 26 women, indicating a strong female representation in this race.

Naraina ward witnesses the most intense competition with eight candidates vying for the seat, including representatives from the BJP, AAP, and Congress, alongside others running independently. In Vinod Nagar, the Communist Party of India makes its presence known with its sole candidate.

The BJP, aiming to maintain its stronghold in nine wards previously held, is aggressively campaigning with door-to-door interactions and organizational meetings. Meanwhile, Congress is also stepping up efforts as both parties inaugurate election offices to support their candidates in this significant electoral battle.

