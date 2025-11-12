Sagarika Ghose Criticizes Amit Shah Over Red Fort Blast Concerns

Sagarika Ghose, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, has raised serious questions about the recent Red Fort blast in a pointed critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ghose demands answers on the apparent security lapses, questioning how a car laden with explosives evaded police checks during heightened security. She raised concerns about the lack of a comprehensive press conference from the Home Ministry or the Delhi Police.

The TMC leader also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan shortly after the incident, urging accountability and transparency from the central government regarding the blast that claimed 12 lives.