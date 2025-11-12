Left Menu

Sagarika Ghose Criticizes Amit Shah Over Red Fort Blast Concerns

Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's handling of the Red Fort blast, questioning the lack of accountability and transparency. Ghose raised concerns over security lapses, the Delhi Police's response, and the lack of a formal press conference to address the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:21 IST
  • India

Sagarika Ghose, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, has raised serious questions about the recent Red Fort blast in a pointed critique of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Ghose demands answers on the apparent security lapses, questioning how a car laden with explosives evaded police checks during heightened security. She raised concerns about the lack of a comprehensive press conference from the Home Ministry or the Delhi Police.

The TMC leader also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan shortly after the incident, urging accountability and transparency from the central government regarding the blast that claimed 12 lives.

