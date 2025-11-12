Left Menu

G7 Diplomats Convene to Address Ukraine Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Assaults

Top diplomats from the G7 industrialized democracies gather in Canada to meet Ukraine's foreign minister as the country faces severe Russian aerial attacks. Discussions focus on defense cooperation and trade tensions. Sanctions and financial aid are announced to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:36 IST
  Country:
  Canada

In a critical juncture amid escalating Russian aggression, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies are convening to strategize on Ukraine's defense. The meeting, which involves Ukraine's foreign minister, is aimed at tackling the relentless aerial attacks by Russia that have resulted in significant power outages across Ukraine as winter looms.

Hosted by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the event unfolds in southern Ontario, highlighting rising tensions between the United States and its traditional allies over defense expenditures and trade, intensified by the pressing Russian-Ukraine conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to participate, emphasizing defense cooperation and addressing trade disagreements.

As Ukrainian efforts persist to counter Russian battlefield advances, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper declared an allocation of 13 million pounds to aid Ukraine's energy infrastructure restoration. The measure, shared with other nations like Canada, underscores the international resolve to support Ukraine's resilience against Russian maneuvers. The overarching goal of the G7 meeting remains coordinated international action and fortified defense partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

