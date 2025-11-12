Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accuses RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma by equating RSS's non-registration to Hinduism. Singh demands an apology, condemning the association as historically inaccurate and an insult to millions. BJP counters Singh's claims, criticizing them as baseless attempts for political gain.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has launched a stinging attack on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing him of disparaging followers of Sanatan Dharma. Singh objected to Bhagwat's recent analogy comparing the non-registration of the RSS to the non-registration of Hinduism.
In a strongly worded letter, Singh demanded an apology from Bhagwat, describing such comparisons as an affront to countless believers. He highlighted that Hinduism's ancient roots set it apart from the RSS, which he argued cannot claim to represent the religion.
Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back, with Minister Vishwas Sarang lambasting Singh's remarks as unfounded and politically motivated. Sarang stressed the RSS's historical contributions, suggesting Singh's comments aimed merely to court favor with his party's hierarchy.
