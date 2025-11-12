Judicial Crisis in Poland: President's Bold Refusal

Tensions are rising in Poland's judiciary as President Karol Nawrocki has declared he will not nominate or promote judges who challenge the legitimacy of colleagues appointed during a controversial judicial reform. This decision could complicate efforts to overhaul the judiciary's structure, which has faced significant criticism.

President Nawrocki, refusing to nominate 46 judges, emphasized that judges questioning the nation's legal order cannot rely on his support for their career advancements. Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek suggested the President might overstep constitutional powers.

The divide within Poland's courts remains profound, symbolized by 'neo' and 'paleo' judges. Government spokesperson Adam Szlapka defended judges' rights to question colleagues' statuses, suggesting the President's stance undermines judicial independence.

