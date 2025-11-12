Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Battle for Shiv Sena Symbol Intensifies

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed frustration over ongoing legal battles regarding the party's symbol. The Supreme Court set a January 21 date for the final hearing on Thackeray's challenge against the Election Commission's decision that granted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Eknath Shinde's faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:08 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has expressed his veiled frustration over the lingering legal tussle concerning the party's emblem, hoping for a pivotal Supreme Court ruling before the matter fades into oblivion.

Following the controversial decision by the Election Commission in February, which handed the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray faction promptly challenged the ruling in court.

The Supreme Court has now scheduled January 21 for the final hearing of the symbolic dispute, with pressing arguments from both sides, amidst the Thackeray faction emphasizing the urgency due to the upcoming local body polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

