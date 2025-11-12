Uddhav Thackeray's Battle for Shiv Sena Symbol Intensifies
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed frustration over ongoing legal battles regarding the party's symbol. The Supreme Court set a January 21 date for the final hearing on Thackeray's challenge against the Election Commission's decision that granted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Eknath Shinde's faction.
- Country:
- India
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has expressed his veiled frustration over the lingering legal tussle concerning the party's emblem, hoping for a pivotal Supreme Court ruling before the matter fades into oblivion.
Following the controversial decision by the Election Commission in February, which handed the 'bow and arrow' symbol to the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Thackeray faction promptly challenged the ruling in court.
The Supreme Court has now scheduled January 21 for the final hearing of the symbolic dispute, with pressing arguments from both sides, amidst the Thackeray faction emphasizing the urgency due to the upcoming local body polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Chronicles: Pivotal Decisions and Debates Unraveled
Supreme Court Denies Bail: Assam Professor's Social Media Scandal
Amendment Empowers Pakistani Army, Limits Supreme Court
Supreme Court Demands Accountability from Punjab and Haryana on Stubble Burning Crisis
Pakistan Expands Army Chief's Powers, Curtails Supreme Court