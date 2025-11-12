Left Menu

A Vision of Unity: Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy

Addressing a gathering at Ekta Nagar on Patel's 150th anniversary, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's uncompromised security under Modi's leadership. He highlighted Patel's role in integrating princely states post-independence and PM Modi's strides in national unity and development, spotlighting iconic monuments like the Statue of Unity and Ayodhya Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ektanagar | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:40 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
In a heartfelt tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Wednesday that those compromising India's security will bear consequences, praising Patel's role post-independence. Addressing a crowd at Ekta Nagar during 'Bharat Parv', Adityanath recalled Patel's firm yet persuasive efforts in unifying princely states.

Drawing analogies between Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath maintained that modern India stands firm on its sovereignty and security, highlighting successes over the past 11 years. Patel's consolidation of 563 princely states into one nation mirrors Modi's ongoing vision of a 'Shreshth India', he asserted.

The creation of the 182-meter Statue of Unity stands as a testament to PM Modi's unifying vision, while heritage sites like Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ayodhya Temple draw millions of visitors annually, showcasing cultural revitalization under his leadership. Adityanath praised Modi's foresight in transforming India's heritage and inspiring national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

