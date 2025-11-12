Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's New Rule in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has leveled accusations at the Election Commission, alleging a rule change in the appointment of booth level agents (BLA) unfairly favors the BJP. TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay claimed the amendments coincide with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to address issues surrounding the voter list.

Critics argue the new rule, allowing BLAs from neighboring booths within the same constituency, benefits the BJP, lacking workers at ground level. The sudden rule change and rapid BJP response have triggered suspicions of a possible nexus between the Election Commission and the BJP, drawing fervent protests from TMC leaders.

The dispute is set to reach the Supreme Court, with the TMC preparing to contest the decision. At stake is not only the legitimacy of the EC's actions but also the integrity of the democratic process in West Bengal, amid calls for impartiality and preservation of voter rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)