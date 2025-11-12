Left Menu

South Sudan's Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Ousted by President Kiir

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, widely speculated as his preferred successor, in a surprise move. The decree broadcast on state TV also announced the removal of the central bank's governor and the head of the country's revenue authority, signaling significant political changes.

  • South Sudan

In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has removed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, who has been rumored to be his preferred successor. This unexpected decision was announced via a presidential decree on state television.

The political reshuffle further extends with the dismissal of the central bank's governor and the revenue authority's head. This move suggests a significant reconfiguration in the country's leadership and administrative roles.

These changes signal a potential shift in South Sudan's political landscape, leaving many to speculate about the future direction under President Kiir's leadership.

