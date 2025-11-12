South Sudan's Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Ousted by President Kiir
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, widely speculated as his preferred successor, in a surprise move. The decree broadcast on state TV also announced the removal of the central bank's governor and the head of the country's revenue authority, signaling significant political changes.
- Country:
- South Sudan
In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has removed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, who has been rumored to be his preferred successor. This unexpected decision was announced via a presidential decree on state television.
The political reshuffle further extends with the dismissal of the central bank's governor and the revenue authority's head. This move suggests a significant reconfiguration in the country's leadership and administrative roles.
These changes signal a potential shift in South Sudan's political landscape, leaving many to speculate about the future direction under President Kiir's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Political Shifts: South Sudan Leadership Shake-up
Mumbai Cricket Association Elects New Leadership with Resounding Support
Ukrainian Leadership Shakeup Amid Corruption Scandal
Starmer's Struggle: Labour in Turmoil Amid Leadership Tensions
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026