South Sudan's Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Ousted by President Kiir

In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has removed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, who has been rumored to be his preferred successor. This unexpected decision was announced via a presidential decree on state television.

The political reshuffle further extends with the dismissal of the central bank's governor and the revenue authority's head. This move suggests a significant reconfiguration in the country's leadership and administrative roles.

These changes signal a potential shift in South Sudan's political landscape, leaving many to speculate about the future direction under President Kiir's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)