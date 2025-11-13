Left Menu

Ramaphosa's Strategic Cabinet Moves: New Appointments from DA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Willem Aucamp as Environment Minister and Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Trade Minister from the Democratic Alliance. These appointments restore the DA's cabinet positions to twelve, following Andrew Whitfield's dismissal. The DA requested these strategic postings within the coalition government.

Ramaphosa's Strategic Cabinet Moves: New Appointments from DA
  Country:
  • South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has strategically appointed two new ministers from the Democratic Alliance (DA), his party's main coalition partner. Willem Aucamp is now the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, while Alexandra Abrahams has been appointed as one of two deputy ministers for trade, industry, and competition.

The appointments come following the dismissal of the DA's Andrew Whitfield for cabinet rule violations and the vacancy left since June. With these new positions, the DA regains its previous strength in Ramaphosa's cabinet, reaching twelve positions, ensuring their continued influence within the coalition.

The DA requested these appointments, underscoring the ongoing strategic maneuvering in coalition politics, as the party seeks to solidify its role and influence in the current South African government setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

