Ramaphosa's Strategic Cabinet Moves: New Appointments from DA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has strategically appointed two new ministers from the Democratic Alliance (DA), his party's main coalition partner. Willem Aucamp is now the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, while Alexandra Abrahams has been appointed as one of two deputy ministers for trade, industry, and competition.

The appointments come following the dismissal of the DA's Andrew Whitfield for cabinet rule violations and the vacancy left since June. With these new positions, the DA regains its previous strength in Ramaphosa's cabinet, reaching twelve positions, ensuring their continued influence within the coalition.

The DA requested these appointments, underscoring the ongoing strategic maneuvering in coalition politics, as the party seeks to solidify its role and influence in the current South African government setup.

